THE COUNTDOWN to opening day for the Fredericksburg Nationals is really on now. The Fred Nats begin their inaugural season at their brand new stadium at Celebrate Virginia on Thursday, April 23. They’ll play the Frederick Keys, a farm team of the Washington Nationals’ regional rival Baltimore Orioles.
For baseball fans in the Fredericksburg area, this will be a spring like no other. Real baseball fans have a special appreciation for the minor league game. On the field are some of the game’s future stars, who for some outings might find themselves teaming up with stars of the Major League’s reigning World Champion Nationals, in town for a rehab assignment or a few tune-up games.
In the stands, enjoying a visit to the city’s new 5,000-seat ballpark will no doubt be some of your friends and neighbors. The Fred Nats hope that lots of Fredericksburg residents , and plenty of out-of-towners, too, will make a habit of soaking up the local ballpark atmosphere.
One friend we wish could be there on opening day is Paul Akers, the late Free Lance–Star editorial page editor whose prose and advocacy helped spearhead the city’s effort to bring baseball to Fredericksburg.
Such a celebratory message about the coming baseball season comes with just a touch of trepidation. The schedule-makers have given the Fred Nats a 14-game road trip to open the season, leaving extra time to add the new ballpark’s finishing touches.
But even with that reprieve, April 23 is less than 10 weeks away.
Have you seen the stadium site lately?
Anyone who doesn’t happen to be a stadium construction engineer might think, April 23? No way! Spools of cable, piles of stone, hundreds of protruding pipes and acres of bare soil look daunting from the layman’s point of view.
So we’ll defer to the people with experience in these things. They say the park is on track for an April 23 opener.
Let’s just leave it at this: Play Ball! We can’t wait.
