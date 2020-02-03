JAMES FARMER’S tenure at the
University of Mary Washington
is a gift that keeps on giving, and
the school has begun a wonderful yearlong celebration—Farmer Legacy 2020—marking the 100th anniversary of his birth.
Farmer was a giant in the American civil rights movement from its beginnings in the 1940s. He led the founding of CORE, the Congress of Racial Equality, in 1942, and continued from there to inspire the strategy of non-violent resistance advocated by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at many segregation protests and demonstrations in the 1950s and ’60s.
Born to educator parents in Marshall, Texas, in 1920, Farmer’s intellectual brilliance became evident at an early age, and he grew up questioning the racially unjust culture that surrounded him. He was a college graduate by the age of 18 and earned an invitation to meet President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House by age 21, making an indelible impression on first lady Eleanor Roosevelt with the challenging questions he posed to the president.
Recognizing Farmer’s contribution is particularly important these days, and surely in Virginia, given the unwelcome emergence of white supremacist activity that spurred the sickening display of hate and deadly violence in Charlottesville in August 2017.
We are seeing today the passage of an era of luminaries in the civil rights movement. Farmer was one of the movement’s Big Six, which included King, A. Philip Randolph, Whitney Young, Roy Wilkins and U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. Lewis, who with Farmer was among the 13 fearless Freedom Riders in 1961, is the last surviving Big Six member and is currently undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.
And lost last October, at age 68, was U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who came along a bit later than the other gentlemen, but was nevertheless a major civil rights force to be reckoned with.
The university’s year-long commemoration of Farmer’s life, which will take on special meaning during Black History Month in February, spotlights his gift for inspiring and motivating in the ongoing fight against racial injustice and inequality. It should also draw attention to UMW’s forward-thinking James Farmer Multicultural Center, which promotes student awareness and knowledge of diversity issues.
Farmer’s arrival at UMW in 1985 brought the university a certain stature that only such a historic figure could. He taught there until just six months before his death in 1999, but his lasting importance to UMW and subsequent generations of students who are learning from his leadership cannot be overstated. His powerful legacy thrives on the UMW campus and is even credited with drawing out-of-state students there.
As UMW administrators Juliette Landphair and Sabrina Johnson made clear in an essay for these pages last fall, Farmer Legacy 2020 shouldn’t be confused with a celebration in the sense that something has been completed successfully.
On the contrary, stories of social and economic injustice and inequality affecting people of color appear in the news every day. The deep-rooted anger and frustration of 400 years of African American oppression does not just go away—not even with the election in 2008 of America’s first black president, Barack Obama.
The UMW authors remind us that were Farmer still in the classroom today, his message to students would be as critical and meaningful as ever: As you press for social change, absorb the wisdom of your mentors; read all that you can; and seek many different perspectives and friends from all backgrounds.
The optimistic Farmer would want America’s diversity to stand as a source of pride here at home and be an object of envy around the world. But the everyday compatibility and friendships we privately enjoy seems to become an alternate reality in today’s racially tense political environment.
Farmer and his associates in the civil rights movement might appreciate the progress toward racial harmony and equality that has been made, but they would also lament the backward steps that continue to be taken.
Farmer’s hope for the future, we are certain, would not be shaken. His anticipation of positive change despite looming obstacles is the perfect message for all of us—especially the UMW students inspired by Farmer to improve the world they’ve inherited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.