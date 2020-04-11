THE coronavirus outbreak is proving President Trump right about the dangers of globalism. We simply cannot afford to be overly reliant on China.
After decades of rapid economic expansion enabled largely by one-sided concessions from establishment politicians in the U.S., China has become an undisputed leader in global manufacturing, producing around $4.6 trillion in industrial output as of 2016—nearly $1 trillion more than America.
The “made in China” label can now be found on virtually every consumer product on retail shelves, and Chinese-made components are essential for many other products as well, raising serious concerns about supply chain shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak that has shut down major portions of the Chinese economy.
While globalization efficiencies can act as a short-term stimulus for GDP, it invariably reveals its drawbacks in times of crisis. The first lesson in Finance 101 is “diversification.” Do not put all your eggs in one basket.
But our economic elites have ignored the basics for too long.
Americans clearly see the results of a disrupted global supply chain. The stock market, for instance, has been frustratingly erratic in recent days, mostly driven by uncertainty among investors worried about the impacts of coronavirus.
The Port of Los Angeles, the largest commercial seaport in the U.S., saw a whopping 25 percent decrease in traffic last month. Authorities attribute the decrease to the coronavirus outbreak, and estimate that the total container volume handled by the port during the first quarter of 2020 could be 15 percent lower than in 2019.
If more supply chains were located in the U.S., these effects would obviously fade.
One particularly poignant example of the dangers of placing a virtual monopoly supply chain under a communist regime is the current shortage of medical face masks.
China, the world’s largest manufacturer of such masks, is already struggling to meet the exploding global demand for the protective gear, leading to fears of potential shortages among the medical professionals tasked with treating coronavirus patients.
South Korea, Germany, and Russia recently took the drastic step of banning exports of their own medical equipment to ensure that their healthcare workers are protected from the virus. Will China do the same?
U.S. policy makers traded away our protections for pennies per mask. In hindsight, these are simply stunning policy failures.
Foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer recently made a similar observation, warning that U.S. response to the crisis may ultimately be hobbled by our dependence on China.
“There are some shortages of crucial drugs and medical equipment, in part because China remains a critical part of supply chains,” Bremmer wrote in an article for Time magazine titled, “Why COVID-19 May be a Major Blow to Globalization.”
Of course, President Trump was sounding the alarm about the dangers of globalization—and about China—long before the coronavirus outbreak. If the establishment elitists in this country had not surrendered our economic sovereignty in pursuit of short-term profits, we would be facing far fewer economic disruptions from the Chinese coronavirus today.
“We will no longer surrender this country, or its people, to the false song of globalism,” then-candidate Donald Trump said on the 2016 campaign trail, adding that the nation-state “remains the true foundation of peace and harmony.”
He has kept that promise as president, implementing pro-growth economic policies that empower American workers first while using strategic counter-tariffs to secure genuinely fair trade deals that allow us to significantly scale back our dependence on imports from China and bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States—half a million of them, so far.
It’s truly stunning to see the same establishment figures who put us in such a vulnerable position by capitulating to China for so long now attacking President Trump for cleaning up the mess they left behind.
“The future does not belong to globalists ... the future belongs to patriots,” the president said last year. “The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors, and honor the differences that make each country special and unique.”
President Trump’s far-sighted commitment to restoring the U.S. economy to self-sufficiency undeniably reduced our exposure to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak, and his ongoing efforts to further disentangle our business interests from China will undoubtedly serve us well in the future, too.
