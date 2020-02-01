POLITICAL polls are notoriously unreliable, but I’m going to point to the results of two that show a collision ahead between two polarizing candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination.
According to the Los Angeles Times, a UC Berkeley Institute of Government poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders, I–Vt., pulling away from the field in California. Sanders is at 26 percent and rising, while his nearest rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D–Mass., is at 20 percent and fading (with a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points).
Meanwhile, the latest Morning Consult poll of national voters shows former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg climbing like a rocket since he started dedicating cash-stuffed mattresses to his television advertising campaign late last year. The poll put Bloomberg at 12 percent, closing in on Warren (14 percent) but still well behind former Vice President Joe Biden (29 percent) and Sanders (23 percent). Biden and Warren have been heading down, and Sanders is heading up, but not at anything close to Bloomberg’s trajectory.
Conventional wisdom (insert your joke here) holds that Sanders remains an unlikely nominee and that Bloomberg remains a far longer long shot. Horse-race punditry is every bit as valuable as what you pay for it, but the trends at work here are worth pondering.
In almost every poll tracked by RealClearPolitics, Sanders is leading in Iowa and New Hampshire, while Biden is leading in two of the next states to vote: South Carolina and Nevada. That makes Sanders’ rise in California, the biggest prize among the 15 states and territories voting on March 3, especially important.
If Warren doesn’t break through in any of the early states, she may be tempted to throw her support behind Sanders, whose platform is closest to her own. That would leave a scrum of more moderate Democrats facing a single standard-bearer on the far left with a fervent base of support, but whose vision of a massive government expansion funded (incompletely) by enormous wealth transfers is unappealing to millions of mainstream Americans.
New York Magazine columnist Jonathan Chait did a fine job laying out why nominating someone as extreme as Sanders would be a huge mistake for the Democrats. In short, such candidacies usually wind up in smoking ruins in November.
I know, progressives argue that the country needs more than just a return to normalcy after Trump. It needs a far stronger tonic, which in their prescription includes such things as government health insurance with no premiums or co-pays, taxing wealth, forgiving student loans and defanging Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Yet I suspect that most people don’t want to be whipsawed from an extreme presidency on the populist right to an extreme presidency on the populist left. They want temperatures to cool, divisions to narrow and presidential rhetoric to be, well, presidential.
Which brings us back to Bloomberg, who may cause as much heartburn among progressives as Sanders does among moderates. His pitch—which he’s making directly to the public through tens of millions of dollars in campaign commercials—is that he gets things done. That’s a stark contrast to Sanders’ aspirational promises, which the senator admits he won’t be able to fulfill without a “revolution” by voters.
And it’s more concrete than Biden’s nostalgia-tinged campaign to make the presidency great again.
Granted, Bloomberg’s platform isn’t that different from that espoused by other moderates, such as former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D–Minn. But Bloomberg has a Croesus-sized war chest to raise himself above the white noise of the debates, rallies and punditry.
His commercials are making Bloomberg considerably more appealing to Democratic voters than he was when he announced his candidacy. Granted, he hasn’t faced a barrage of negative ads and coverage yet, so that flirtation may be brief.
But if the polls are right, Bloomberg is establishing himself as an alternative to Biden for voters worried about how the impeachment proceedings are affecting his reputation. That’s a remarkable shift in momentum, transforming the notion of Bloomberg winning the nomination into a real possibility. Many will say that Bloomberg is buying the election. But a bigger concern for Democrats is finding a nominee who can beat Trump.
And that’s clearly helping Bloomberg.
Jon Healey is the Los Angeles Times’ deputy editorial page editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.