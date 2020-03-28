LAST FALL, the very first cases of novel coronavirus appeared in Hubei Province, China. If the Chinese were aware, or willing to share information on the new illness, the situations in South Korea, Italy and Iran would now be very different.
Instead, the virus was allowed to spread unchecked for nearly two months before the communist Chinese government shared this information with the World Health Organization.
On Dec. 31, the WHO and China Center for Disease Control quietly issued an outbreak announcement. But Chinese nationals and expats living in the Far East had already traveled across the world, unknowingly spreading COVID-19.
On Jan. 3, the China CDC successfully mapped the novel coronavirus gene sequence and determined that it was unrelated to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). The first death from the virus occurred soon thereafter, on Jan. 9.
At this point, social media in the United States hotly debated the cause—was it consumption of bats bought at the Wuhan Wet Market or a mutation of a previous viral disease?
Meanwhile, coronavirus rapidly spread in China and then to Thailand, Japan, and finally South Korea on Jan. 21.
When the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Washington State on Jan. 30, President Trump took action, suspending all travel from China the next day. This was met with howls of racism and xenophobia, but can now be credited with preventing the rapid spread of the virus by travelers.
Italy took no such measures and, just two short months later, experienced an outbreak that has overwhelmed their medical system and killed thousands of their citizens.
The president also declared a public health emergency, which should have prompted a massive inflow of test kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But bureaucracy never moves fast, and the CDC opted to create its own test kits instead of accepting those offered by South Korea.
The administration then enlisted the assistance of private-sector stakeholders to advise on best practices and worked to change Federal Drug Administration rules to permit state labs, university and private hospitals to perform their own testing.
All of this was done before COVID-19 had severe effects on Americans. Contrast this with President Obama waiting nine months into the H1N1 pandemic when 60.8 million Americans were infected and 12,469 people had already died before he declared an emergency.
One of the most specious and politically motivated accusations leveled against Trump attempts to blame him for the virus itself, alleging that the administration dissolved the National Security Council’s Pandemic Response Office in an attempt to cut costs and is thus responsible for “lags” in testing kits being made available.
But Tim Morrison, a former senior director for counter proliferation and biodefense on the NSC, wrote, “It has been alleged by multiple officials of the Obama administration, including in The [Washington] Post, that the president and his then-national security adviser, John Bolton, ‘dissolved the office’ at the White House in charge of pandemic preparedness.”
He goes on to explain that the charge is false: “I led the very directorate assigned that mission... for a year and then handed it off to another official who still holds the post.” The office still exists, is fully staffed, and was not subject to any actions by Trump officials.
Some of the most persistent criticisms leveled by then private citizen Trump about our over-reliance on China have been proven true. The N-95 filtering masks, respirators, hand sanitizer and antibiotics needed to treat COVID-19 and protect our health care workers are all manufactured in China. An article in China’s state-run media stated that China could tighten pharmaceutical exports and “plunge America into the mighty sea of coronavirus.”
President Trump is making the most of the public and private resources available to benefit all Americans, and I for one am grateful.
Stacy Washington is co-chair of Project 21. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.
