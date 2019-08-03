THIRTY-FIVE years ago, our country’s criminal justice system was in crisis.
The court system had intervened in prisons in 40 states and the District of Columbia due to their poor conditions. Eight corrections systems had been declared unconstitutional or were operating under court order for being dangerously overcrowded or failing to meet minimum standards for safe and humane conditions.
The private sector stepped up during that time of crisis to provide solutions. Our company, CoreCivic, was founded then, and today we continue to play a critical role for penal systems that are overcrowded or aging.
For more than three decades, we have successfully partnered with federal, state and local governments to meet their challenges creatively and efficiently in ways they could not do alone. As a result, many systems are safer and better able to provide quality programming for the inmates in their care.
Unfortunately, in today’s charged political environment, many characterizations of the work we do are misinformed or flat-out wrong. A candid discussion of the facts brings nuance to a conversation too often drawn along ideological battle lines.
First, contractor-operated prisons house only 9 percent of inmates nationwide, meaning we play a small but important role for our government partners. Any claim that our industry is a driver for mass incarceration completely ignores this fact.
It also ignores the fact that we are leading the way on efforts to help people stay out of prison once they’re released.
For example, we’ve made commitments to strengthen re-entry programming in our facilities, which is unprecedented in the public or private sector. Our commitments include specific goals in areas like substance abuse treatment, faith-based programming, and educational opportunities to achieve high school equivalency certificates and vocational certificates.
Additionally, we’ve launched a nationwide initiative to advocate for a range of government policies that will help former inmates successfully reintegrate into their communities—though we still have a long-standing policy not to lobby on legislation that affects the basis for, or duration of, an individual’s incarceration or detention.
Examples of re-entry policies we specifically support include “Ban the Box” proposals to help improve former inmates’ chances of getting a job and increased funding for re-entry programming.
As part of this effort, we strongly backed passage of the bipartisan First Step Act, which was signed into law last year.
Our commitment to operational excellence starts with a high level of supervision by, and cooperation with, our government partners, from whom we receive continuous monitoring and feedback. Many maintain full-time, on-site monitors in our facilities to promote accountability and ease of communication. They also require regular review and audit processes.
In 2018 alone, our government partners conducted 86 annual comprehensive audits of our facilities and an additional 291 semi-annual, quarterly and other periodic audits. Year after year, our accreditation scores from the independent American Correctional Association remain above 99 percent compliant.
Last but not least, public studies, plus our own direct findings, have shown that privately operated corrections facilities save governments money.
An industry-funded, peer-reviewed study published by the Independent Institute found that companies like ours generate 12 percent to 58 percent in long-run taxpayer savings without sacrificing the quality of service. The study was subject to a rigorous peer-review process, and it relied solely on data from state government sources for its calculations.
Much more detail on all of these topics can be found in our recently released, first-of-its-kind ESG report. It details how we manage our operations responsibly and ethically.
CoreCivic has more than three decades of experience as a dependable, professional partner for government. We bring the scale, experience and professionalism needed to take on and solve tough government problems in cost-effective ways. We meet the needs of our government partners by being flexible, responsive and working fast.
Above all, we’re driven by a deep sense of service and the knowledge that our work makes a positive difference in people’s lives and our communities.
To take away this important tool that helps governments flexibly manage their corrections needs would only return us to the overcrowded, dangerous systems—devoid of meaningful programming—that led to our creation in the first place.