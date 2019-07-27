THROUGHOUT the last century, socialists have faced an uphill battle within the U.S. Unlike other high-income countries, the U.S. has largely remained a bastion of deeply individualist attitudes and unregulated capitalist policies.
Yet over the past decade, socialism has transformed from a demonized ideology to a publicly discussed economic model that many Americans are now seriously considering.
Indeed, last month the Pew Research Center published data showing that 42 percent of the country has a positive view of socialism, including 65 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters.
There is no doubt that Sen. Bernie Sanders has boosted socialism’s favorability.
In 2016, he became one of few Democrats to challenge Hillary Clinton for the Democratic candidacy. He lost the nomination, but his candidacy both rehabilitated the idea of socialism and vividly altered public discussions, putting propositions like “Medicare for All” and free higher education on the Democratic agenda.
Similar to decades past, Bernie’s opponents have resurrected Cold War phobias. Although the Soviet Union dissolved nearly 30 years ago, critics have found a new country to scream about in response to Sanders’ popularity: Venezuela.
A quick perusal of conservative outlets will find you a litany of articles likening a potential Sanders presidency to an economic implosion à la Venezuela. All other serious Democratic candidates have avoided and even explicitly denounced socialist policies.
Elizabeth Warren, for instance, provided Trump with a standing ovation when he denounced socialism during his recent State of the Union address, and described herself as a “capitalist to the bone.”
Sanders has continually pointed to Scandinavia as inspiration for his policies, but critics seize upon his disposition toward the Venezuelan government as evidence that he would allegedly destroy the U.S. economy.
However, Sanders has never embraced the Venezuelan government—either under former President Hugo Chavez or now under President Nicolas Maduro, met with these leaders, or claimed that Venezuela is a model of a socialist society.
In fact, in 2016 he specifically stated: “When I talk about democratic socialism, I’m not looking at Venezuela. I’m not looking at Cuba. I’m looking at countries like Denmark and Sweden.”
And while it’s true that Sanders has not referred to Maduro as an outright dictator, he has continually noted that recent presidential elections there were flawed, and called for new elections. So anyone who suggests that Sanders wishes to “turn the U.S. into Venezuela” is a bad-faith actor who’s distorting reality.
Where Sanders meaningfully differs from other Democratic front-runners like Joe Biden and Warren is in his commitment to an anti-imperialist, anti-interventionist foreign policy.
While others have supported economic sanctions, Sanders has recognized that sanctions harm poor citizens much more than they harm governments.
While others have called for the Venezuelan military to rise up against Maduro, Sanders has drawn attention to the nefarious role played by the U.S. throughout Latin America, including support for coups that have resulted in military regimes like the one formerly ruled by Gen. Augusto Pinochet in Chile.
While others have called for isolating Venezuela, Sanders would prefer engagement on mutually respectful grounds.
Given the recent popularity of socialism, Americans seem far less susceptible to Cold War-style smear campaigns that simplistically attempt to demonize socialism. It’s true that countries like Venezuela and North Korea are failing, but many countries guided by capitalist ideas like Argentina are failing too.
People are traveling more than ever to socialist countries, have access to more information than ever demonstrating the benefits of socialist policies, and within the U.S. experience an array of inequalities in their own life surroundings that diminish the effectiveness of fear-mongering about socialism.
And if capitalism won’t provide opportunities for the good life, it’s no surprise that socialism will garner ever more support among the population.
Tim Gill is an assistant professor of sociology at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.