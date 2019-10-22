A new tenant for historic Renwick Courthouse?
Because of the tremendous volume of documents and artifacts that have been and are being donated to preserve the area’s history and precious memories, the Central Rappahannock Heritage Center is looking for a new home for its ever-expanding collection.
The historic Renwick Courthouse is looking for a new tenant.
A double solution would be to move the Center to Renwick. Preserve the building, preserve the heritage. This would be a marriage made in heaven! What’s not to love about this solution?
And the Heritage Center, though it is open to all during regular hours, does not have the traffic volume of the Visitor’s Center, therefore preserving the venerable Renwick Courthouse for gentler use.
Michaele Morton
King George
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.