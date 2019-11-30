A special thanks
to Livingston voters
I want to express my sincere appreciation to everyone who helped me with my campaign for supervisor of Livingston District in Spotsylvania County and to the voters in the Livingston District for electing me to serve you for the next four years.
I am honored that you have placed your trust in me, and I will work diligently to deserve your continued support.
I was so blessed to meet so many new people and reconnect with so many friends and neighbors during the campaign process. I look forward to listening to your concerns and being your voice on the board.
Barry K. Jett
Spotsylvania
