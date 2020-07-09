A total lockdown
is needed to fight COVID-19
As a leading power on the world stage, we are now Number 1 in a pandemic. We get mixed messages that it’s going away. We missed the boat in February.
Now we are facing deaths that are simply mind-boggling. Yet the solution is so simple.
Put the nation on a war footing. Shut down the entire country for a month; masks worn by everyone; close all borders by air, sea and land; spare no costs to get a vaccine ASAP.
This has to come from proper leadership by telling the truth. Never mind the politics and almighty dollar. Otherwise, we could see a pandemic beyond control, with more viruses being found. We have to meet them with due diligence.
Only science can help our nation.
Otto Richter
Stafford
And what happens when your arbitrary month long shutdown period expires and nothing has changed? Are you in favor of extending it indefinitely, as some politicians seem to be?
I have not yet worn a mask and will not do so under any circumstances. If you don't like it, you can leave, without complaint, any place where you see me.
What will you do if your magical, silver bullet vaccine never comes? I'll remind you that AIDS has been with us for going on 40 years now and there is no vaccine. Herpes has been with us forever as well. Also no vaccine.
You and your ilk can cower in your homes as long as you like. Some of us have lives to live and plan to continue doing that in the very near future, virus or no virus. We have no intention of spending the rest of our lives under the conditions you seem to want.
