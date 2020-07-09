A total lockdown

is needed to fight COVID-19

As a leading power on the world stage, we are now Number 1 in a pandemic. We get mixed messages that it’s going away. We missed the boat in February.

Now we are facing deaths that are simply mind-boggling. Yet the solution is so simple.

Put the nation on a war footing. Shut down the entire country for a month; masks worn by everyone; close all borders by air, sea and land; spare no costs to get a vaccine ASAP.

This has to come from proper leadership by telling the truth. Never mind the politics and almighty dollar. Otherwise, we could see a pandemic beyond control, with more viruses being found. We have to meet them with due diligence.

Only science can help our nation.

Otto Richter

Stafford

