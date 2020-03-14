AARP accused of taking drug kickbacks
It’s rich to read about concern over prescription drug prices from the AARP in the Feb. 29 editorial [“End the waiting game on prescription drug prices”]. AARP was an acronym until the 1990s but now, appropriately, it stands for nothing as it has become little more than a marketing scam for its big corporate financial sponsors—UnitedHealth and its OptumRx pharmacy business.
The organization is in legal hot water all over the country because it allegedly takes what lawsuits are calling “illegal kickbacks” from UnitedHealth on “AARP-sponsored” Medicare plans, including Medigap and Medicare Advantage. Rather than helping seniors select the plan that is most tailored to their needs or financial resources, AARP sells UnitedHealth Medigap plans exclusively in return for a 4.95 percent cut. From 2007 through 2017, UnitedHealth paid AARP more than $5.3 billion tax-free for selling “health products and services.”
Its support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s prescription drug plan would also result in higher profits for insurance companies, which is why UnitedHealth has its marketing arm—the AARP—out banging the drum for the extreme plan. The AARP has strayed far from its now-abandoned mission to help older Americans. Given what its actual core business has become, AARP should be the last group to tell others how to lower health care costs.
Jon Decker
Executive director,
American Commitment
American Commitment is a D.C.-based
organization that promotes the free
market and conservative principles.
