Abortion bills erase common-sense protections
for minors
During this General Assembly session in Richmond, common sense was stripped from the abortion laws and dangerous substitutes were added, such as allowing staff other than doctors to perform abortions.
Stripped away is a 24-hour waiting period to provide accurate medical information concerning the surgical procedure, and the chance for moms and dads to put their arms around their daughters and say, “I love you. We can work this out together.”
Stripped away is the right for moms to see their babies on an ultrasound, to realize it is a baby and not a clump of tissue, and to be reminded that abortion stops a beating heart.
It is hard to imagine any legislators who are themselves parents and grandparents supporting such laws that strip away protections for their wives and daughters, and expect families to be legally responsible for the financial burden caused by an abortionist—a story I know too well.
Removing such common-sense protections will leave our daughters prey to internet predators, traffickers and corrupt abortionists. Parents do not want their daughters to be snatched away by a boyfriend or predator to have a secret abortion, and then be sent home for their families to pick up the pieces of the trauma caused by a legal abortion.
For family relationships to flourish, the family must have sufficient space and freedom from intrusion by others who do not have children’s best interests at heart.
With a stroke of the pen, Gov. Northam will sign into law SB 733 and HB 980, removing these protections, destroying women and stripping parents of the right to protect their minor-aged daughters.
Call your delegate and senator in Richmond, and urge them to oppose SB 733 and HB 980, and stop what happened to my family from happening to other families in Virginia.
Eileen Roberts
Founder,
Mothers Against Minors’ Abortions (MAMA)
Spotsylvania
