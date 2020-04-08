Abortions should not be allowed
during pandemic
Gov. Ralph Northam is putting the profits of the $1 billion abortion industry ahead of the health, safety and well-being of all Virginians.
His decision to allow abortions to continue when other elective procedures have been suspended is favoritism, anti-health, anti-life and downright irresponsible.
Giving the abortion industry the go ahead when other businesses are shut down is economical discrimination.
William Nehrke
Spotsylvania
