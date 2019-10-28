Abuismail will
bring fresh outlook to School Board
Rabih (Rob) Abuismail is a graduate of Spotsylvania schools and the University of Mary Washington who is a candidate for the Spotsylvania School Board.
Rob has a huge heart for the students and teachers of Spotsylvania County. He is running on fundamental issues that face teachers, administrators, and students, including but not limited to: school safety, communication, and teacher salaries.
If you are a voter in the Courtland District, please consider voting for Rob Abuismail for a fresh new outlook on our school board.
Barbara Luger
Spotsylvania
