Abuismail will

bring fresh outlook to School Board

Rabih (Rob) Abuismail is a graduate of Spotsylvania schools and the University of Mary Washington who is a candidate for the Spotsylvania School Board.

Rob has a huge heart for the students and teachers of Spotsylvania County. He is running on fundamental issues that face teachers, administrators, and students, including but not limited to: school safety, communication, and teacher salaries.

If you are a voter in the Courtland District, please consider voting for Rob Abuismail for a fresh new outlook on our school board.

Barbara Luger

Spotsylvania

