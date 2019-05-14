Action needed now to prevent coming collapse of nature
On May 6, the U.N. released a landmark report on climate with contributions from nearly 150 scientific authors from 50 nations. One of these scientists, Andrew Wetzler, managing director of the Natural Resources Defense Council, says that the report “shows that nature is collapsing around us,” and that “the report is a real wake-up call to humanity.”
As a great-grandmother (who will not be around to help my grandchildren through the worst results of this catastrophe), I urge those in positions of authority (many of them also grandparents) to give serious thought to the future. I ask them to take whatever steps they can to prevent the collapse of the world as we know it.
Those in power today surely owe careful thought and the making of wise decisions to future generations. Those generations will, of course, be made up of their children and grandchildren as well as my very own.
Sherrill Bartholomew
Spotsylvania