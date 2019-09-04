Addicts should get help, not jail time
Your Aug 1. editorial [“Replace habitual drunkard law”] acknowledges the merits of the 4th Circuit en banc opinion that Virginia’s “habitual drunkard” scheme is unconstitutionally vague and violates the 8th Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.
But you also urge the General Assembly to craft new legislation that would continue to punish addiction and homelessness.
That would be a mistake. Instead of enacting new, harmful laws, Virginia should use existing programs to address substance use disorders (like alcoholism) which often lead to homelessness. These individuals need medical treatment—not jail time.
With Virginia’s recent roll-out of Medicaid expansion, the state’s very successful Addiction Recovery Treatment Services program (ARTS) is available to many more low-income adults.
It’s very likely that the homeless adults suffering from SUD, who were the plaintiffs in the 4th Circuit case, are the same people who can now qualify for Medicaid.
By wisely deciding not to appeal the decision, Virginia can focus on getting very vulnerable people the mental health and medical services they need, rather than just throwing them in jail.
Jill Hanken
Virginia Poverty Law Center
Richmond
