All Americans should join continuing Revolution
Four hundred years ago and for many years afterward, Africans were stolen from their homes, put on cruel ships and brought to America as enslaved persons.
A false construct of race and white superiority was created to justify enslaving fellow humans. They were sold or auctioned off as property to enrich plantation owners. They were beaten, whipped and separated from their families.
After emancipation, they were denied the right to vote and treated in demeaning ways. Across the nation, their descendants were shot, burned, drowned and lynched to intimidate them, frighten them and keep them in their place.
Confederate monuments were erected to express white supremacy. Black Americans were segregated to inferior schools, separate water fountains and restrooms. Their communities in Oklahoma, Florida and many other places were sacked and burned. Hundreds were lynched for false charges or no charges at all. Homes of activists were bombed or burned. Dogs and high-pressure water hoses were used to stop them from protesting.
Today, over 50 years after the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act were enacted, votes are suppressed, drivers are shot, joggers are murdered, and businessmen are killed for no legitimate reason.
Today, grown men are called “boy” and embarrassed in front of their wives. Women are treated as sex objects. Children are put down and excluded because of the color of their skin.
All Americans of all ancestries should come together and demand, force, enact, create, and encourage liberty and justice for all. We can do this if we continue the promise and aspirations of our continuing American Revolution.
Steve Aycock
Stafford
