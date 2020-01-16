All benefit from increased accessibility
Thank you for publishing the recent article about an Episcopal church in Manhattan that has become more accessible for deaf worshipers. Our parish, St. George’s Episcopal Church in downtown Fredericksburg, is also working to provide greater access to deaf persons.
At our 9 a.m. worship service each Sunday, an American Sign Language interpreter signs the prayers, hymns, sermon and announcements. We also provide interpreters at some other special events and have offered ASL classes. Some of the volunteers and shoppers at our Tuesday market-style food pantry, The Table, are deaf, and we try to provide ASL interpretation when possible.
Thanks to advocates in our congregation, we have learned a lot about accessibility, not only to deaf persons but overall. It is challenging to see all the barriers that exist, and we definitely have more to learn and room to improve.
I encourage organizations, faith-based or otherwise, to examine your accessibility. It is not only a matter of equity and justice. Those of us who do not consider ourselves impaired often have blind spots. We disable ourselves when we exclude others intentionally or unintentionally.
The presence and active participation of deaf persons in our community has taught me to listen in new ways. When we are more accessible to be present with each other, we are more accessible to God’s presence in our midst.
The Rev. Joe Hensley
Rector
St. George’s Episcopal Church
Fredericksburg
