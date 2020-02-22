All gun-control laws should be repealed
Gun-control laws have cost many lives by disarming victims and making them unable to survive attacks from criminals and others.
Had there been no gun- control laws on 9/11, passengers on those planes would have taken down the perpetrators, thus saving 3,000 lives. The subsequent retaliatory wars in the Middle East wouldn’t have happened either. Studies show that up to 2.5 million defensive gun uses occur in this country every year. If instead of all these regulations, one could stop at a 7–Eleven and get a gun whenever one needed it, the evil person’s inherent advantage of surprise would be mitigated.
The outcome of their depredations would also be far less certain than it is now. That alone would deter many attackers and thwart others who try to prey on victims anyway.
In one of the safest states in the nation, it is unclear what the true motives of the current legislators are, but they are driving a solution that is looking for a problem to solve.
All gun-control laws have two things in common: they do not work, not even a little bit; and they put the general public at a greater disadvantage to evil than they already are.
They should all be repealed.
David Head
King George
