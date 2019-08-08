All shoppers should use reusable bags
Thank you, FLS, for your July 23 front-page feature on “Pass On Plastic,” the local grassroots effort by Paula Chow and other volunteers. The reusable produce bags she creates and offers at our farmers market are a great idea and can be used with larger reusable bags also available at the farmers market (free!) and at most grocery and retail stores.
Reducing and eliminating use of all plastic bags is a simple and easy way to decrease pollution in our environment.
I urge everyone to visit the “Pass On Plastic” table at Saturday’s Fredericksburg Farmer’s Market. Make a donation and get some produce bags for yourself and friends. Use reusable bags everywhere you shop!
Nancy Collins
Fredericksburg