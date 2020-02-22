All votes should count equally
I was frankly astonished to read in Wednesday’s Letters that the reason for maintaining the Electoral College, and opposing HB 177, is that “The Electoral College ... prevents the election of a president by a mere plurality of the votes.”
This is supposed to be a good thing? I don’t think so.
What the writer is saying is that the candidate who is supported by the most votes does not necessarily deserve to be elected, but rather that some obscure, mysterious allocation by the Electoral College which gives some state’s votes more “weight” than others, and in turn diminishes other votes, should be called upon to choose the president.
This is, and always has been, political nonsense. Each American citizen should know that his or her vote is counted equally and not adjusted up or down, as the Electoral College currently does, according to where you live.
Whether more, or fewer, people live in any particular place should have no bearing on the value of each person’s vote. We are all Americans, and our votes should all count equally.
What HB177 does is commit Virginia to the ideal that whichever candidate receives the most votes should be declared the winner. It most certainly does not “give away your right to vote for president.” In fact, it does quite the opposite.
HB177 protects your right to vote by protecting the value of your vote and the votes of each of our fellow Americans.
Scott Howson
Fredericksburg
