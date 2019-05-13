America Civil War Museum should include all
When I saw the article about the America Civil War Museum in The Free Lance–Star, I was anxious to read about its opening last Saturday.
A well-planned museum allows us to access history in a way that classrooms and textbooks do not, and I believe that a thorough understanding of the Civil War among Americans could go a long way toward unifying us.
I therefore found it disappointing that just three sentences into the story, the museum’s CEO, Christy Coleman, was quoted as saying that she “wants people to know that the Civil War had an effect on more than just white men in the South.”
The statement was divisive and mindless. I would expect that even an apathetic fifth-grader with a particularly boring history teacher would know that the war did not affect only white Southern men. But I would also want that student to learn that hundreds of thousands of white men died in a conflict that would ultimately result in the freedom of people of color.
The article concludes with Waite Rawls, president of the American Civil War Foundation, saying, “For a hundred years, the story of the Civil War was ‘noble, white Christian men from the North fought against noble, white Christian men from the South.’ In the gallery, the only pictures of white Christian men are [Abraham] Lincoln and [Jefferson] Davis. We’ve got women. We’ve got freed blacks.”
Of course, the stories of women and blacks should be told. But I hope that Coleman and Rawls will come to realize that “inclusiveness” is a misnomer if it downplays the contributions of any group.
If they do, my husband and I will gladly share with them letters, diaries and photographs we have of many white Christian men who fought for both the North and the South.
Bridgett Roos
Stafford