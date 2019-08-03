America has a long anti-immigrant history
“Go back where you came from.” This is not just a chant from racist supporters of Donald Trump. It has a long American history. It was called out to all of our forebears at some time.
Irish, Italians, Jews, Asians, Poles, Blacks, Latinos and even Germans (Trump’s ancestors) have heard it all before, except Native Americans, who suffered their own form of persecution.
Fear of the “other” because they were “inferior” or “foreigners” or the wrong color or faith is almost an American tradition.
From the Pilgrims to the pogroms, we all came from another place. Yet we came together, each with our unique talents and contributions, to build our great nation. Science, technology, literature, art, music, all culture and thought had their roots in other countries and came here through immigrants and their progeny.
Immigration is as American as apple pie.
E Pluribus Unum. From many, one! And there is room in our great country for even those who don’t understand that.
Ronald Apter
Spotsylvania