America, stop feeling guilty about past sins
Slavery didn’t begin in America. Unfortunately, slavery is still an issue around the world. Mauritania outlawed slavery in 1981, but it is still very much active there. Uzbekistan, China and North Korea all have a modern version of bonded slavery.
It’s time to accept the forgiveness that God gives us for past sins and move on. America has abolished slavery. The laws are in place. We do not need additional legalese to confuse the matter.
America needs to stop feeling guilty about its past sins, accept the forgiveness of God and move on to treating all as equals. Feeling bad/guilty results in two different responses: anger or pity and overcompensation. Neither of these help anyone.
Our goal should be ending prejudice of all types. Pre-judging people based on their appearance is wrong, whether it’s based on skin color, hair color, height, age, attractiveness … it’s wrong.
We need to recognize when wedges are being placed between us and refuse to accept it. Anything that groups people together and says “all _____” is a generalization. Generalizations lead to prejudice.
As a society, it is up to us to change the world. To be truly effective, we must change ourselves and do what we can to break down wedges—not to create fear. We need to stop accepting what others tell us about each other, stop prejudging and remember that God created us all.
Our differences are what makes us unique and special. To be truly free, we must be able to see each other as individuals—and not blame or punish all for the crimes of a few. America has the right laws and the right ideals. As Americans, let’s try to live up to our country’s ideals and treat each other equally.
Laurie Kosloske
Stafford
