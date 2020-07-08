American history should be inclusive, not divisive
The June 25 letter [“Does America have no heritage worth defending?]” describes America as a country defined by history from a European colonial perspective, excluding the history of Native Americans and Black Americans.
But we should not be memorializing and honoring parts of our history that encourage prejudice and racism against people of color who are also Americans or against anyone anywhere.
The “who we are and what we have accomplished” in the writer’s words suggests that “we” are white, and embodies a deep fear of an inclusive history.
There is no simple solution, but we as a people must look for an American future based on compassion, love for others, and a joyful anticipation of change and equality.
All major religions emphasize some version of the entreaty to love our neighbors. That is hopefully what is replacing the worst of the American past: a future that is better, based on the best of our heritage.
I hope these fearful and divisive words serve to inspire in us compassion for the letter writer and for all people who inhabit our country—all Americans.
Rebecca Gregson
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.