Americans are worried about health care costs
Congress and the administration have recently appeared to acknowledge health care consumers’ concerns with hearings about surprise billing and rising health care costs. However, Americans across the board agree that more needs to be done.
No matter their income level, age, gender, race or political identification, Americans are almost universally worried about health care costs, according to new data from Ipsos-Consumers for Quality Care.
Consumers want peace of mind when paying for health care. When given a choice, 81 percent appear willing to pay more each month for a health plan with comprehensive coverage and minimal fees when they need treatments.
This sentiment stems from the worries Americans have regarding complex medical bills, surprise billing and a lack of price transparency within the system. Ninety-one percent are concerned about receiving surprise bills from hospitals, and 65 percent say it’s difficult to understand the cost of care at a hospital, including finding out how much a hospital charges for a specific type of care.
These concerns highlight the fact that consumers want policy makers to take tangible steps toward implementing bipartisan solutions, rather than paying lip service to the issue.
CQC’s new Negotiator’s Guide was developed with that goal in mind and to provide policy makers with a better understanding of consumer priorities. We urge policy makers to listen to consumers and enact solutions that give Americans the much-needed certainty about receiving quality and affordable health care.
Donna M. Christensen
Consumers for Quality Care
Catharpin