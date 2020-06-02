Anarchy not answer to police brutality
The horrific death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police should not have happened; good police officers and all citizens know better.
All the involved officers need to face state and federal investigations in order to officially charge them with serious crimes leading to the death of Mr. Floyd.
That being said, citizens have the absolute right to protest and express their feelings toward the city, state and federal authorities regarding Mr. Floyd’s death. But peaceful protest does not mean anarchy, vandalism and looting.
Citizens are destroying their own communities and impacting the economy/welfare of all individuals. The chaos needs to stop!
Outside groups who are entering these volatile areas around the country, with the intent of causing destruction and possible death under the guise of protesting for Mr. Floyd would be better served if they directed their anger and passions in other more constructive and impactful ways.
Justice needs to be done, but because it is not as swift as people desire does not mean it will not happen. Calm and unity need to be the way forward if justice for Mr. Floyd is going to happen.
Let us not destroy communities in that legitimate quest.
David Biacan
Colonial Heights
