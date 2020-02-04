Another 10 years of gerrymandering? Really?
“Good legislation” in 2020 is not enough to end gerrymandering. Only a constitutional amendment can bind the General Assembly to real, lasting redistricting reform.
The constitutional amendment that passed for the first time in 2019 is a major step forward. There would be no more partisan gerrymandering because the commission would be evenly balanced by party and exclude the governor. The commission is also required to work in full public view with open data. No more backroom deals!
Citizens would have an equal voice in the redistricting process for the first time in Virginia history. It wouldn’t be totally independent, as the hybrid structure lets state legislators still have a seat at the table. This compromise for power sharing, however, secured the support necessary to pass both the House and Senate last year.
A provision in enabling legislation would add further protection against gerrymandering. Individuals could no longer be targeted, and bipartisan gerrymanders would be illegal. This is where both parties collude and pass the other’s plan in exchange for safe passage of their own plan, as happened in 2011.
Some are concerned that a commission structure that relies on Virginia’s Supreme Court in the event of a deadlock will result in a “Republican gerrymander.” Virginia legal experts disagree. There can be clear, nonpartisan criteria for the Virginia Supreme Court to follow. The only other alternative is to turn the remedial map-drawing back to the politicians who gerrymandered in the first place.
The constitutional amendment must pass for the second time in this session of the General Assembly in order for Virginians to be able to vote for it this November. Our current system is profoundly broken, and Virginia is too close to real reform to allow this moment to pass.
Tina Norkus
Stafford
