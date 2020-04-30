Antibody testing will get economy going again
Our governor says we “need more testing,” but that is misleading. We need better clarity on what kind of testing.
Testing all to see if they have COVID-19 is mildly interesting, but does nothing to get people back to work. Arbitrarily doing 10,000 coronavirus tests a day does nothing to get the economy going. Immunoglobulin testing of 10,000 a day for antibodies does help get the economy going.
Ronald Edington
Spotsylvania
