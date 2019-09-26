AOC is just another pied piper of doom
When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez predicted that the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change, she joined a long list of notable doomsayers going back to ancient times.
Most recently we have had the end of the Mayan Calendar. And who could forget the panic over Y2K?
In the past, many of the forecasts of impending doom came from religious leaders. Today, climate change has become a religion for many zealots.
While it is fine for Ms. Ocasio–Cortez and others to join the end of the world crowd, the problem is there are lots of young people who are buying into it. With great media fanfare, we saw that with the school walkout the other day.
All this talk of impending doom is making otherwise intelligent, but immature and naive kids scared, miserable and depressed. They may think themselves smarter, but there is no difference between them and the countless millions before them who listened to and believed past pied pipers of doom.
We can only hope that at some point we can have a reasoned debate on the subject. But that’s hard when the other side considers those who don’t agree with them as heretics and worse. I hope that we won’t have to mark the calendar and wait 12 years to see who’s right.
Frank J. Jandrowitz
Locust Grove
