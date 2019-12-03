AP article didn’t present whole story
In the Nov. 22 paper, an Associated Press article reporting on the impeachment inquiry quoted Dr. Fiona Hill making a comment that the Republicans were still talking about 2016 election interference as coming only from Ukraine.
Several Republicans informed her that all of the Republicans on the Intelligence Committee had signed a document naming Russia as the main “bad actor, “ but they pointed out that high-level Ukrainian officials wrote op-eds for American newspapers supporting Hillary Clinton and/or trashing candidate Trump, thereby interfering in our election.
That should have been a fact in the Associated Press article, but it was conveniently left out by AP reporters. Shame on them for not giving all the relevant facts in a news story.
Maybe the FLS should reflect on whether the AP is the best news service to contract with, especially on stories about President Trump.
Robert Stone
Locust Grove
