March for Life

story by AP

On TV, candidate Mike Bloomberg basically admits he bought 21 Democrat seats in Congress lock, stock and barrel.

Former Vice President Joe Biden admitted on TV that he extorted Ukrainian leadership to halt a corruption investigation of his son.

On TV, Gov. Ralph Northam basically endorsed infanticide.

In print media, elected officials are advocating that Virginia become a “safe haven” for abortion and legal euthanasia.

These examples were followed by an Associated Press article published in The Free Lance–Star on Jan. 25 mischaracterizing the March For Life [“President takes stand at March for Life”], adding “See Abortion, A-5” to continue reading the tripe.

The March for Life may be the world’s largest human rights demonstration. An estimated 100,000 men and women from across the nation participated. Those facts weren’t reported in the article.

Instead, AP used it to promote a pro-death agenda and criticize the president.

What do these examples have in common? A distorted belief system that drives an agenda contrary to the standards of civilized society. These examples of “progressive” politics are highlighted by a lack of basic ethical standards.

Bill Halpin

Locust Grove

