AP downplays
repeal of voter ID
Again, an Associated Press “journalist” intentionally obfuscated critical information the voting public needs to know. It’s hidden in The Free Lance–Star on April 13, page A4, in an article primarily about the Virginia governor’s hope to delay the minimum wage hike [“Gov. Northam seeks to delay minimum wage hike due to virus”].
This critical, short paragraph is surrounded by a “ho-hum” narrative on issues affecting few Virginians. It’s hidden in the article because it is yet another in the growing list of deceitful Democrat Party attempts to steal votes as we move closer to the 2020 elections.
This one sentence describes how the governor “signed bills repealing the state’s voter ID law, making Election Day a state holiday and expanding access to early voting.”
This is a big deal and responsible media should headline it as uber-partisan politics that isn’t in the best interest of all Virginians. Many ask why so many are losing trust in government. This type of behavior is one reason.
Bill Halpin
Orange County
