AP piece on coronavirus briefing was not helpful
Moving to the area 5-plus years ago, I was delighted to discover The Free Lance–Star, as fine a newspaper for its market size as I’ve ever known. I have been a seven-day home delivery subscriber and intend to remain so.
More recently I’ve been saddened by the toll that a dwindling newspaper economy has taken, and I am completely sympathetic to the paper’s explanation of significant increases in purchase price and downsizing of product.
However, decreasing the size of the newspaper need not require a decrease in quality, but of late I have noticed exactly that. The latest example is “Viral virus briefing: Where science meets all things Trump” by AP writer Calvin Woodward [April 1].
Purporting to be coverage of how a coronavirus task force briefing exposed stark contradictions between statements and claims made by President Trump and medical science, the writer offers no such hard evidence. Instead, he presents a propaganda piece consisting of broad characterization, innuendo, distortion and the writer’s own “rhetorical bronco” (to use his term).
His own half-page piece can accurately be summarized by Mr. Woodward’s charge that, “We hear a series of unverified statements: about an unidentified New York hospital he’s been told are hoarding masks, an uncorroborated theory that the mortality rate in the U.S. is lower than in other countries, his conviction that the speedy new tests will be ‘a whole new ballgame’.”
Nowhere does Mr. Woodward provide evidence that these statements are at odds with science or with other facts or accounts (besides his own).
His account would be useful to the reader had he done so. But he did not. Instead, he used his platform solely for Trump-bashing with a blatant disregard for ethical journalistic standards. The Free Lance–Star did itself no credit in selecting this.
Carl Thomason
Stafford
