Are gun-control advocates willing to restrict other rights?
Elizabeth Spencer Spragins was appalled that Stafford County was voting “yes” on Second Amendment sanctuary status [“2nd Amendment sanctuary bad for business,” Letters, Dec. 10]. Well, let me give you some food for thought.
I was born in King George County. My family has lived here for the better of 200 years. We have lived in the great state of Virginia for over 244 years. My family fought in every war that this country has been engaged in since 1776.
That being said, my mother’s family came here in 1938 to escape the horror that was Nazi Germany. All of my grandfather’s family died in Auschwitz. He alone escaped and legally brought his wife and children to America. So I am all for immigration through legal means.
Now, if in 1938 the Jews would have had the right to keep and bear arms, things would have been much different for my grandfather’s family. So when I hear gun control, I think about them.
If my right to keep and bear arms offends or appalls you, then your right to vote offends and scares the heck out of me. If we allow one right to be restricted, then you must be willing to have all rights restricted or deleted.
And just FYI, criminals don’t follow laws, so all that gun laws do is restrict my right to keep and bear arms. Maybe we should pass laws that make it just as hard to vote as it is to legally buy a firearm.
William Taylor
King George
