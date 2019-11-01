The Fredericksburg area has the opportunity to elect state legislators who will fight for us in Richmond. Jess Foster and Joshua Cole in the House of Delegates and Amy Laufer and Qasim Rashid in the state Senate will represent well the people of this area. They will fight for common-sense gun safety, effective criminal justice, fair redistricting, equal rights, improved educational opportunities, better pay for school, police, and fire public servants, and local jobs that will support a family.
The current legislators are spreading ridiculous rumors about their views that are simply not true. The Republicans represent powerful special interests like fossil fuel utilities, big developers and large corporations. The Democrats will represent the common folks who struggle to pay their taxes, housing costs, utilities, food and clothing. They will listen to you, fight for your interests and make Fredericksburg an even better place to live and raise a family. Check out their websites and you will see candidates that will make you proud you voted for them—Qasim Rashid, Jess Foster, Amy Laufer and Josh Cole.
Rev. Steve Aycock
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.