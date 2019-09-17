Assault weapons endanger police officers, too
Every morning, thousands of police officers holster their service revolvers and step into another unpredictable day. Their loved ones say goodbye with heightened awareness that a safe return is not guaranteed.
These men and women who patrol our streets have sworn to protect the rest of us, and they willingly face danger on our behalf. However, our legislators’ inaction on gun safety issues has needlessly increased the risks that police officers face.
Residents of open-carry states such as Virginia and Texas are free to carry their guns at the ready, and law enforcement can do nothing until shots are fired. As the most recent mass shootings have demonstrated, assault weapons can kill and maim dozens of innocent people in less than a minute.
A handgun is no match for an assault rifle, yet law enforcement officials encounter active shooters wielding such weapons on a regular basis. An AR-15 or AK-47 has no place in recreational hunting, target practice or self-defense. The purpose of such a firearm is the slaughter of large numbers of people as quickly as possible.
Time and time again, law enforcement teams place their lives on the line to stop a shooter intent on mass murder. Yet Congress and our General Assembly continue to do nothing to restrict access to any gun, no matter how deadly.
For the sake of our families, our communities, our country and the law enforcement professionals who protect us, it’s time to ban military-style assault rifles.
Elizabeth Spragins
Stafford
