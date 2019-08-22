Athletics is not more important than academics
Physical education and, by extension, organized competitive sports are good investments in the future health of our students. Those who excel in those activities should be recognized and protected, but to no greater extent than those earning academic honors.
Athletic status is not more significant or important to the mission of a school district. Those extracurricular activities should be ranked a distant second in the overall planning and budgeting for wise administration by the School Board.
We entrust our children and our precious personal resources to school administrators so they can educate them in preparation for life and their future security.
How many millions of dollars were shorted on programs aimed at teaching a full perspective of our proud American history? Without that knowledge, our students cannot fathom the richness of our traditions in government or our founding principles.
How many requests for funding expansive opportunities to educate students on correct grammar, enunciation, writing skills and mastery of foreign languages were denied? The same question may be asked about our science, math and computer education efforts. We should not overlook any opportunity to increase our investment in our teaching cadre and staff.
Yet the school system found millions of dollars to invest for the benefit of a very few, while disregarding the fundamental purposes for their existence as public employees.
This is not a momentary lapse, but rather represents a failure of the most profound nature. Perhaps a new perspective on these points is required, accompanied by fresh blood and common sense.
Mike Napier
Spotsylvania