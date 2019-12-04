Awareness of global hunger is first step
I enjoyed reading the Nov. 17 article [“More than 600 volunteers, now advocates, help combat hunger by packing 100,000 meals”] and the fact that you included Ray Buchanan’s quote, “You will never end hunger by feeding people.”
The reasoning behind why he said that was very eye-opening.
Most people feel that donating or making lunches is the first step in ending hunger, but the first step is the global community being engaged.
World hunger is one of the many things that everyday people choose to ignore. It can be challenging to feel like you are making an impact on a global issue if you aren’t seeing the globe take part in fixing it.
Communities and countries should recognize that issues like hunger could be solved if their governments allocated the money to do so.
Buchanan has done a great job in spreading awareness of his organization, Rise Against Hunger, which has over 600 volunteers. This organization is taking its first steps in spreading awareness by creating a place for individuals to come and support one another.
Regan Lenzi
King George
