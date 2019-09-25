Trump’s base will not abandon him
Mr. President, I’m writing this letter in hopes that you will understand that your base is with you.
The Democrats have wasted three years subverting your presidency and still you carry on the business of the people unhindered. Please continue to defend and protect our great nation.
Thank you, sir. And understand that because you still have our backs, we still have yours.
William Taylor
King George
