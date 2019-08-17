Baseball tickets plus benefits are a good deal
From the start of our efforts to bring baseball to Fredericksburg, all of our decisions have been based on a desire to develop a long-term relationship with the community.
In determining our ticket plans and prices, we researched in detail what would be appropriate for various seating options, based on the closeness to home plate, additional benefits offered, and we compared our offerings and prices to ballparks that have recently opened in similar communities.
We created our Founders Club to build on the excitement and give our fans a chance to be first in line to choose their seats. The Founders Club has been incredibly successful, with nearly 600 members signing up to receive unique benefits as full season ticket holders that go considerably beyond the price of a single seat.
We believe that the range of ticket prices we are offering is reasonable. Our initial full season plans range from $12 to $19 per game. Those plan holders also will enjoy many other benefits.
We also plan to offer many discount nights during the season and continue our 30-year tradition of providing discounts and opportunities for fundraising for the military, Little Leagues, and countless non-profit groups.
We appreciate the concerns expressed in a recent op-ed [“Why are Fredericksburg Baseball’s season tickets so expensive?” Aug. 13] by some of our fans, and we welcome all questions, suggestions and criticism as we work together to build our long-term relationship with the community.
We are always available to address questions and concerns personally as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at our information center and store at 601 Caroline St.
Progress on stadium construction is rapidly proceeding on the ballpark site next to the Expo Center in Celebrate Virginia. We encourage you to keep track of the progress on our website. We also look forward to further building on the community’s excitement with our planned announcement of the team name, colors, and logos later in September.
Again, we thank the community for its tremendous support of our efforts to date, and look forward to continued dialogue over the many decades to come as we all enjoy Baseball in the ’Burg together.
Lani, Seth & Art Silber
Fredericksburg Baseball