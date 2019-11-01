Bryce Reeves' response to Amy Laufer's comments about his lack of voter forum attendance in the 17th district—that he has a small business, coaches football and lacrosse, has a family and senate duties—doesn't hold water with the voters in this house. He's busy, but aren't we all. Perhaps a course in time management would help. And his wondering what Ms. Laufer has done came across as crude, if not sexist. As if she has no important responsibilities.

We made time in our busy lives to attend a couple of the voter forums hoping to hear questions answered by all our candidates. Reeves was a no show both times. Should not have been surprised because Bryce Reeves has been unresponsive to constituents who do not agree with his views.

We will vote for Amy Laufer.

Joan Bergstrom

Unionville

