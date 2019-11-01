Bryce Reeves' response to Amy Laufer's comments about his lack of voter forum attendance in the 17th district—that he has a small business, coaches football and lacrosse, has a family and senate duties—doesn't hold water with the voters in this house. He's busy, but aren't we all. Perhaps a course in time management would help. And his wondering what Ms. Laufer has done came across as crude, if not sexist. As if she has no important responsibilities.
We made time in our busy lives to attend a couple of the voter forums hoping to hear questions answered by all our candidates. Reeves was a no show both times. Should not have been surprised because Bryce Reeves has been unresponsive to constituents who do not agree with his views.
We will vote for Amy Laufer.
Joan Bergstrom
Unionville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.