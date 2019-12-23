Before name-calling, do some research

Before David Hills calls people “fascists”, he should do a little research. Fascism is defined as “a form of far-right, authoritarian ultra-nationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition and strong regimentation of society and of the economy.” He should also read the Constitution to understand the powers vested in both the presidency and the Congress.

Hills’ ad hominem attack on Republicans does not contain a single fact. The border policy was begun during the Obama administration, and those laws can be changed by Congress. The president is charged with ensuring the security of the nation and he must do that. Period.

Our Constitution also requires due process. Does he think that has occurred thus far concerning the current administration?

In the same FLS edition, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he wanted to leverage military aid to Israel to moderate their behavior toward the Palestinians. Is that a quid pro quo too?

Raymond Damm

Stafford

