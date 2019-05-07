Biden came from an era of national unity
To those questions and articles about a lack of civility and compromise in our country, the allegations against Joe Biden prompt an answer.
Biden came from a time when graciousness created by the greatest generation still existed. Families lived in harmony, cared for each other and lived in unity with their neighbors.
Government worked to create laws based on justice to uplift our country to keep it great. Jobs were plentiful and workers were appreciated for keeping a company strong. Resolution of any problem was done by people, not voice mail.
Showing affection to family, friends and co-workers was an outpouring of that love and unity.
Time will tell whether Biden stayed within that graciousness or if he needs to apologize and work to change. But examining this previous time of affection may help today’s society renew the happiness that said, “United we stand, divided we fall.” It might help to stop turning stories into sensational gossip, venting anger through outspoken comments, having the media identify people and events based on racism and ethnicity, and weakening our government with the ridicule against their opponents by the president and members of Congress. This will create unity, justice and truth.
When we link the mind and heart, it opens understanding, giving inner joy to our daily life. Those who uncompromisingly grab headlines by accusations, in the belief they are working to achieve a better end or one that’s more acceptable to their beliefs, are not the ones who support this country.
Those who really sustain our country are people who, in good faith, carry out their daily work, raise their children with love and care, give help, energy and money in times of trouble and continue to speak out—even though their opinions are ignored in favor of the accepted image.
Marion Steinbronn
Spotsylvania