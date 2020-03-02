Biden is the best Democratic candidate

Please vote for Joe Biden in the Virginia presidential primary. He is the best candidate for president.

Biden is by far the most experienced candidate, having served in the U.S. Senate for 36 years and as vice president for eight years. He can hit the ground running on his first day in office without any on-the-job training.

Biden offers practical solutions to the nation’s problems. One example is health care. He supports strengthening the Affordable Care Act by adding a public option and will require drug companies to negotiate with Medicare over drug prices. Some of his opponents back more far-reaching proposals that will never pass Congress.

Biden has the personal relationships that will assist in achieving and enacting his proposals. During the 16-day government shutdown in 2017, President Obama turned to Biden to craft the deal with Sen. McConnell that reopened the government. As a senator, he was effective in passing landmark legislation, such as the Violence Against Women Act, and knows many of the world’s leaders.

Biden can appeal not only to Democrats, but also to independents and voters who supported Trump after voting for Obama. He has an ability to appeal to those who feel left behind in today’s economy. He has never forgotten where he came from: a working-class background with people striving to get ahead.

Biden is the most genuine candidate I have seen in my decades of political activity. Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty states that Biden “is perhaps the most authentic tribune of empathy in public life today.”

Experience, effectiveness, electability and heart are four reasons to vote Biden.

Jeff Blanchard

Stafford

