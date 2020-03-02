Biden is the best Democratic candidate
Please vote for Joe Biden in the Virginia presidential primary. He is the best candidate for president.
Biden is by far the most experienced candidate, having served in the U.S. Senate for 36 years and as vice president for eight years. He can hit the ground running on his first day in office without any on-the-job training.
Biden offers practical solutions to the nation’s problems. One example is health care. He supports strengthening the Affordable Care Act by adding a public option and will require drug companies to negotiate with Medicare over drug prices. Some of his opponents back more far-reaching proposals that will never pass Congress.
Biden has the personal relationships that will assist in achieving and enacting his proposals. During the 16-day government shutdown in 2017, President Obama turned to Biden to craft the deal with Sen. McConnell that reopened the government. As a senator, he was effective in passing landmark legislation, such as the Violence Against Women Act, and knows many of the world’s leaders.
Biden can appeal not only to Democrats, but also to independents and voters who supported Trump after voting for Obama. He has an ability to appeal to those who feel left behind in today’s economy. He has never forgotten where he came from: a working-class background with people striving to get ahead.
Biden is the most genuine candidate I have seen in my decades of political activity. Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty states that Biden “is perhaps the most authentic tribune of empathy in public life today.”
Experience, effectiveness, electability and heart are four reasons to vote Biden.
Jeff Blanchard
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sleepy Joe has been in the Senate for 36 years and wants to blame President Trump (in office three years) for all our problems. Sorry Joe, time for you to retire. The people who are encouraging you should be arrested for elder abuse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.