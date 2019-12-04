Bill of Rights
protects citizens from government
I hold my breath, my eyes focused on Richmond. Do the new Democrat legislators understand the terrible power they hold in their hands?
That a bare majority may dare to inflict further repressive measures on a people who have suffered for many years already for their serious Second Amendment views and are nearing the end of their rope is unconscionable and dangerous.
The new Democrat majority should understand they may be sitting on a powder keg of their own construction should they focus on further restrictions to the right to bear arms in Virginia.
Governments come and go. The Second Amendment remains as a bulwark against dictatorial politicians and their dim view of the Bill of Rights since 1791.
Tread lightly, Richmond.
Eckel Davis
Spotsylvania
