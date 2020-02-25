Billions, not trillions of inches to the moon
There was a typo in my letter to the editor [“Putting the Federal budget in perspective”] that was published on Feb. 20. Whoever translated the distance to the moon from numerals made the error. It should have read “15 billion inches,” not “15 trillion inches.”
All the rest of the numbers and the conclusion is correct.
Joseph Shuhy
Spotsylvania
