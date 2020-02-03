Bipartisanship needed to help Virginia thrive
I read Sen. Bryce Reeves’ op-ed [“Republicans in Richmond will hold Democrat majority to account,” Jan. 26] with great sadness because it clearly outlines why federal, state, and some local governments are failing Virginians.
Without question, no political party has all the answers. But instead of working in a bipartisan manner on issues that are in the best interest of the commonwealth, battle lines are already drawn and unfounded accusations are being made against the majority by the minority.
Whatever happened to true statesmanship? All elected officials in the General Assembly are Virginians, so why not act and approach issues facing the commonwealth as concerned parents working together in the best interest of the family?
I noticed the word “control” being used a number of times, but never the word “compromise”—a fundamental principle upon which this nation was founded.
Many Virginians played an instrumental role in establishing “a government of the people, by the people and for the people.” So what has changed? Aren’t we all still Virginians? Can’t we still meet challenges together in a purely bipartisan fashion?
We should hold ourselves accountable for the future of the commonwealth and the nation. A “more perfect Union” is achieved through collaboration and consensus, not division and estrangement. Seeking common ground on critical issues is a vital element in “give and take” negotiations.
Bipartisanship’s roots were deep in the commonwealth well before the birth of this great nation. It’s time for Virginia to lead the country back to the representative democracy that Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Monroe envisioned.
Now is the time to nurture the roots of compromise by all political parties for the good of Virginia. There are generations of Virginians to come who are depending on us to get it right.
Steve Robertson
Spotsylvania
