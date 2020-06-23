Black Lives FXBG’s sit-in stirred old memories
In response to “Protesters Reenact Sit-ins of the 1960s” [June 20], it was interesting to read about the group Black Lives Matters FXBG performing a silent protest at Goolrick’s Pharmacy.
Rewind back in time to mid-’70s Fredericksburg. As a child, I remember my mother, older sister and I would occasionally take a ride into “old town” for shopping trips. One day after leaving one of the downtown stores, I wanted something to drink. My mother said that we could step into the pharmacy to purchase my beverage of choice.
When we stepped inside that door, we stepped into another time. A time I had only heard about from my mother and older relatives. Now I was experiencing what I heard about.
The white patrons stared at us with blank stares. The waitress looked at us in unbelief that we came through the door. I made my request known, and she obliged, but not without giving us what would be considered a “stink eye” look.
Thinking back to that day, I can remember the tension being so thick you could cut it with a knife. My mother paid the waitress and we left. I had no desire to go back there and haven’t since.
Thank you, Black Lives FXBG, for staging that sit-in.
Valerie Peyton
King George
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.