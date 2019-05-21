‘Blind loyalty’ has nothing to do with it
I feel obligated to respond to Julie Kay’s recent letter to the editor discussing “blind loyalty.” [“Only blind loyalty prevents Trump impeachment,” May 14]. The bullet points in her letter are full of opinions, not facts. It is obvious that Ms. Kay relied on the New York Times, CNN, and other fake news outlets to provide fodder for her letter. I challenge Ms. Kay to sit down and provide a list the “over 10,000 documented falsehoods” she claims were made by President Trump. I can only assume she got her number from one of the many fake news outlets.
Furthermore, the Mueller Report did not conclude that President Trump required blind loyalty. The report only provided statements from individuals who were interviewed by the special counsel and did not provide an opportunity to cross-examine those individuals making statements against President Trump.
Ms. Kay should remember our criminal justice system in America assumes innocence until proven guilty.
Lastly, Ms. Kay seems to imply that individuals who are “doing time for breaking the law” are a result of the investigation concerning collusion with the Russians to affect the outcome of the presidential election in 2016.
Not true. Those individuals are being prosecuted for crimes not related to President Trump and the Russian collusion investigation.
Ms. Kay, please get your facts correct. Opinions are just opinions. Your comment that “only blind loyalty prevents Trump impeachment” makes no sense.
Stephen W. Schenk
Spotsylvania